Former Jackson Co. judge files complaint against existing judge



MEDFORD, Ore. — A former Jackson County judge has filed an official complaint with the state against existing Judge Lisa Greif and is coming out against her re-election.

Judge Gphilip Arnold retired from the bench in 2013.

He filed an official complaint with the Oregon Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability last November.

Around that time, former Jackson County Commissioner turned blogger Peter Sage released text messages he says are between Judge Greif and a former OnTrack employee who sued the addiction recovery organization.

In the texts, which Sage says Greif acknowledged were sent by her, there was foul language, and a reference to body slamming and killing another judge.

The texts also appear to show the judge advising a person in a civil lawsuit against OnTrack using both personal contacts and a ‘mole’ in the media.

“I certainly had friends come to me and say I have this issue, what can I do,” said Gphilip Arnold, former Jackson County Circuit Court Judge. “But I could not be involved in anybody else’s litigation, a judge just can’t do that.”

Judge Greif sent FOX26 News a statement on Tuesday:

“I am aware that a complaint has been filed with the Commission. I am confident, however, that I did not violate the Code of Judicial Conduct and that the Commission will dismiss the complaint. I understand that documents filed with the Commission, as well as its investigation, are confidential and so I believe it would be inappropriate for me to issue any further comment. I am otherwise currently working hard to maintain the courts during this unprecedented crisis due to COVID-19 and will do everything I can to continue to serve the people of Jackson County.”

