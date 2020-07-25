Forest Service prepping for lightning storms, adds extra resources



MEDFORD, Ore. — An increased risk of lightning storms has fire agencies on high alert this weekend.

Not only is much of the region expecting lightning but temperatures are expected to heat up well over 100-degrees Sunday into early next week. As a result, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest has upped its fire suppression resources.

It’s able to do that using severity funding, to then use those resources to douse the fire right off the bat. “With other public health and safety considerations, we’re just really focused on aggressive initial attack,” said RRSNF Public Affairs Officer Virginia Gibbons, “to ensure the safety of our firefighters and the public over the long-term for the summer.”

With this extra funding, the agency is able to have additional patrol to help with the enforcement of current regulations. Fire agencies across the Rogue Valley are also asking people to be their eyes are ears by reporting dangerous conditions or wildfire activity, including smoke, to local law enforcement.

