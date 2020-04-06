First three confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Curry County



CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Public Health announced Sunday evening there are three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 or coronavirus in the county. These are the first confirmed cases of coronavirus in Curry County.

Curry County Public Health received information from Coos County Public Health of two Curry County residents who were tested for coronavirus. Those two individuals have been self-isolating.

Sunday afternoon, Curry General Hospital notified Curry County Public Health of another confirmed case of a Curry County resident. That resident has also been self-isolating, and the case is not related to the first two.

Public Health has been in contact with all three individuals who are apparently symptom-free according to the organization. Curry County says it will monitor these people on a daily basis.

Curry County Public Health says the Oregon Health Authority has been notified and will be assisting Curry County with information and direction.

