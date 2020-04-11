First fatality from coronavirus reported in Josephine Co.



JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — Josephine County Public Health has confirmed the first fatality from coronavirus in the county today.

The victim died yesterday and he was 81 years old.

He was admitted into Three Rivers Medical Center, but was eventually transferred to Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The victim and his family had self-isolated due to being symptomatic.

Josephine County Public Health believes the victim got the virus through community spread.

