Firefighters stress need for fire safety plan while staying at home



Medford, Ore — With more people at home firefighters say it’s more important than ever to have a working smoke detector.

With stay at home orders, families are using electronics, cooking, and doing more chores around the house.

That increases the danger of fires, and the number of people in a home should a fire start.

That’s why the experts say now, more than ever, is the time to have a plan.

“How would you get out from upstairs, how would you get out from downstairs, are there two ways out of every room, even if it’s through a window, have a plan together and a place where people can meet,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Chase Browning.

Another great tip that could save your life, have a meeting place on both sides of the house, in case winds spread the fire and if you have children, practice a family fire drill.

