JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A fire sparked north of Rogue River Tuesday afternoon.

On April 21, a fire started near Shangri La Lane, close to East Evans Creek Roud about four miles north of the city.

The fire grew to about 15 acres by 3:30 p.m., the Oregon Department of Forestry said.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

