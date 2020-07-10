Fire near U.S. Cellular Fields under investigation



MEDFORD, Ore.– Travel on a portion of I-5 was shut down Thursday evening after a small fire jumped the southbound lane in Medford.

The fire started near the U.S. Cellular fields a little after 7 p.m., according to Medford Fire and Rescue. Fire crews from several agencies were able to get a hold of the fire but not before it jumped onto the freeway median.

Traffic was blocked southbound for under an hour as crews worked to put it out. Several other smaller fires were reported going south along the freeway.

Investigators are still looking into how the fire started. It’s estimated between three to five acres burned.

Games being held at the fields were put on hold for a bit but no one was evacuated from during the incident.

