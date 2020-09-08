Fire in Ashland triggers evacuations



ASHLAND, Ore. – Crews are tackling a fast-moving fire in the City of Ashland.

At about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the following Nixle alert was sent out: “There is a grass fire near Almeda Drive in Quiet Village. Those in the area and should consider evacuating and avoid the area.”

That alert was followed by: “Wildfire near Bear Creek, evacuate all homes near fire from Michelle St west to lower Cambridge St“

This a breaking news story. NBC5 News has reporters headed to the scene. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

