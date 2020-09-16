Fire crews hold South Obenchain Fire at 32,000 acres



UPPER ROGUE AREA, Ore. — Some people have been able to return to their homes in Shady Cove, as fire crews keep the South Obenchain Fire at just over 32,000 acres.

The fire remains 20% contained tonight.

ODF says with the potential for clear skies later in the week, they’re hoping water and retardant might be able to be dropped from planes.

Three task forces of structural engines with the Oregon State Fire Marshal are working along the Butte Falls Highway and Shady Cove area.

“We have it pretty well-lined, they’re doing some mop up, it’s looking really good. Fortunately, we were able to get people back into their homes in Shady Cove,” said public information officer for Oregon Department of Forestry, Don Hickman.

Hickman says strike teams are set-up around Butte Falls, in case of any flare ups.

