Fire burning near Happy Camp prompts evacuation warnings



HAPPY CAMP, Calif. – Evacuation warnings have been issued due to a new wildfire in Northern California.

CAL FIRE said Tuesday morning the Slater incident is burning outside of the community of Happy Camp.

The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation warning for residents in the area of Indian Meadows up to the south fork of Indian Creek. People covered under the warning should be prepared to leave the area. SCSO said the fire is burning near Slater Butte Lookout.

This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.

