Final Britt Festival announcements delayed



JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – The Britt Festival is delaying its latest 2020 concert announcement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britt usually announces the upcoming performances for the annual festival at three separate times during the first half of the year. The first two announcements have already been made. But, on April 2, 2020, Britt decided to push its last announcement back to May 8. However, on May 1, Britt said its last concert announcement will be delayed indefinitely.

Festival organizers said, “Over the coming weeks, Britt will monitor local, state, and federal guidelines on Reopening Oregon. We will continue to keep the public informed as decisions are made about the 2020 Britt Presents season.”

At the time this article was written, blue-collar comedian Ron White was still scheduled to open the 2020 Britt Festival season on Thursday, June 25.

For the latest information, visit http://www.brittfest.org

