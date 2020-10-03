FEMA official, politicians to tour Almeda fire damage

JACKSON CO., Or.- The FEMA administrator is joining southern Oregon’s federal delegation in the Rogue Valley this weekend. They’ll tour the burn scar of the Almeda fire and speak with local relief teams.

Senators Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkly, and Congressman Greg Walden will join FEMA administrator Pete Gaynor Saturday.

The politicians have toured the damage before, but it’ll be the first time for FEMA’s top official.

The Almeda fire burned over 2,000 acres, destroyed more than 2,000 structures, and killed three people. The fire happened over three weeks ago but a lot of work remains.

The group will meet with state, local, and tribal officials to discuss the response to the fires.

FEMA told NBC5 News that administrator Gaynor is not just evaluating the impact of the fires but wants to personally see how the community is doing.

“I think its important for the people of Jackson County to know that the administrator is coming to see you. He is coming to see what you’ve been through and he’s coming to see what his FEMA staff has been doing on the ground to help you,” FEMA spokesperson Lynn Kimbrough said.

Gaynor’s visit to southern Oregon will be one of the last stops on his nation-wide tour of areas impacted by disaster. He visited Colorado, Wyoming and Arizona earlier this week before heading to Oregon.

The FEMA administrator and Oregon’s politicians will be holding a press conference this weekend to address disaster recovery and relief concerns.

NBC5 News plans to carry that live for you on-air and Facebook live Saturday afternoon.

