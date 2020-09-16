Federal disaster relief funds approved for Oregon



MEDFORD, Ore. – Congressman Greg Walden (D-OR) held a virtual press conference Wednesday morning to talk about President Trump’s approval of disaster relief for Oregon.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown requested federal assistance on the evening of September 14. The request included damage assessment teams, search and rescue support, and individual assistance. “Oregon is strong,” Brown said. “Oregon is resilient. But to fight fires of this scale, we need all the help we can get. I am grateful for this federal support, which will help us to both address urgent disaster response needs on the ground, and move towards recovery.”

Congressman Greg Walden said he spoke to the president on the 14th, reportedly showing him photos of the devastation caused by wildfires in Oregon and urging approval of Brown’s request.

On September 15, the Trump administration approved a “Major Declaration Declaration” for the State of Oregon.

Walden said, “On Monday, I spoke with President Trump and urged swift approval of Oregon’s Major Disaster Declaration and I am grateful for his quick response. This declaration will help make assistance available to both individuals devastated by the fire and our communities across the state as they recover and rebuild. The tragic wildfires in Oregon mean we all need to work together to help those who have lost so much. We will recover and rebuild and come back stronger – that is the Oregon way.”

Federal funds are now available to help individuals, communities, and the state to recover. People in Clackamas, Douglas, Jackson, Klamath, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, and Marion Counties can register for help in the following ways:

Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov

Call the registration phone number at 1-800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

