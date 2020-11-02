Fatal crash on Highway 38



DOUGLAS CO., Ore. — Around 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, Oregon State Police said they responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 38 near mile post 34.

After investigating, police say 40-year-old Jose Torres of Van Nuys, Calif. drove off the highway, traveled down and embankment and rolled. Torres was transported by air ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Springfield. His passenger, 46-year-old Alfredo Valdez-Perez sustained fatal injuries.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.