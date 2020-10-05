Fatal crash near Grants Pass



JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – One person was killed in a crash just outside of Grants Pass.

Oregon State Police said at about 9:54 Monday morning, deputies and officers were told there was a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Upper River Road and Pinecrest Drive.

When police arrived, they found the driver—and sole occupant—of one of the vehicles dead.

The occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, according to OSP.

The name of the person killed won’t be released until family members are notified.

OSP provided no further information about the incident.

