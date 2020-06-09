‘Farmers to Families’ fresh produce arriving in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – About 90,000 pounds of fresh produce is arriving in Klamath Falls through the ‘Farmers to Families’ food box program.

The first of three truck loads of produce arrived at the Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Tuesday morning.

The produce is available for free through the USDA.

Klamath Falls Gospel Mission Director Ammond Crawford successfully applied for the program. “Everybody that receives a box, every family, a farmer gets paid – so it’s a win-win situation.”

The program was sparked by distribution problems faced by farmers due to the pandemic.

“No longer do they have to throw away their products due to covid-19 restrictions.” Explains Crawford. “They can distribute to non-profits, and those non-profits distribute to the people.”

Some of the food will be given away through the Klamath Basin Senior Center.

“We’re going to pick up 120 boxes of produce today.” Notes Senior Center Director Marc Kane. “We have about that many folks on our ‘Meals on Wheels’ program.”

Additional truck loads of produce are scheduled to arrive Thursday, and Monday.

Some of the churches and agencies food will be distributed through include:

The Klamath Falls Gospel Mission

The Salvation Army

Klamath Works

Bestcare Treatment Center

New Horizon Christian Church

Transformation Wellness Center

Bible Baptist Church

Klamath Basin Senior Center

Sky Lakes Medical Center

Kingsley Field

