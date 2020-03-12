Fans banned from attending OSAA State Championship events



SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon School Activities Association has prohibited spectators from attending state championship events in Oregon due to COVID-19.

The OSAA said as of March 12, only participating students, coaches, essential personnel and media with OSAA credentials will be allowed to attend OSAA State Championship events.

“This difficult decision has not been made lightly,” said Peter Weber, OSAA Executive Director. “Going into this week we knew the situation was rapidly evolving and as the circumstances and guidance have changed throughout today, our focus is on trying to honor the commitment students have made throughout the season by continuing the contests, albeit without spectators.”

Fans will be able to watch all games from each state championship at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/osaa.

