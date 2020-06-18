Facebook will allow users to block election ads



MENLO PARK, Calif. (CNN) – For voters who want to escape from the election on their social media feeds, a new tool may be just for them.

Facebook and Instagram are rolling out a new feature that will allow users to block political ads on their feeds.

Users will be able to find the block political ads feature in a new section called the Voting Information Center.

The tool will be rolling out to U.S. users in the next few weeks.

Facebook says users will be able to block political commercials as well as see who is behind them.

The tool even features a spending tracker so voters can see how much political advertisers are paying for the ads.

There has been significant criticism of Facebook for its editorial policies regarding allowing misleading political claims on the platform.

The company is hoping this move will least provide more transparency.

