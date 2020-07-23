Extreme fire danger in Lake, Klamath counties

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Klamath and Lake counties will be going into ‘extreme’ fire danger starting Friday.

“Our fuel conditions are right on track.” Notes Randall Baley of the Oregon Department of Forestry. “We’re at extreme level now from our fine fuels all the way up to our heavy fuels.”

The recent rash of wildfires has kept fire fighters busy.

“Our resources have been spread a little bit thin.” Acknowledges ODF’s Jennifer Case. “That’s typical at this time of the year, and it’s going to continue through the summer.”

Remotely operated cameras on fire lookouts are being closely monitored. ‘

“All of our detection methods are in operation right now.” Baley points out. “Our detection center, our fixed wing aircraft, we’re looking 24 hours a day for lightning strikes.”

Fire crews are also stationed at strategic locations to allow for a quick response.

“We’re just patrolling the areas a little bit more, and making sure that folks are following the rules.” Adds Case.

People heading into the woods are asked to use extra caution.

“Follow the restrictions, regulated use.” Asks Baley. “No off road driving, smoking only in vehicles.”

Fire season began June 1st, and went to ‘high’ fire danger July 10th.

About a dozen lightning strikes sparked small fires in Klamath and Lake counties Wednesday afternoon.

Crews are watching for resulting ‘sleeper’ fires which are smoldering now, but may flare up later.

