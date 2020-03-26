Experts are making PPEs people around the world can duplicate

MEDFORD, Ore. – A St. Mary’s teacher is working with a group of experts called Covid Skunkworks making personal protective equipment with 3D printers.

The group is going into their third day, partnering with specialists in the medical and engineering field. They’ve made products that people with 3D printers around the world can duplicate.

“Three days ago we weren’t making any of these. Two days ago we were prototyping, yesterday we started printing dozens, today we started printing hundreds, and tomorrow we will be producing thousands of these face shields,” Derek Roemer said.

Today the St. Mary’s team made 60 headbands with their army of 3D printers. Roemer says today he made 1,000 visors.

