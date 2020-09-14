Evacuation zone around S. Obenchain Fire downgraded



JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The evacuation zones around the South Obenchain Fire have been downgraded.

The Jackson County Office of Emergency Management said the rollback is due to favorable weather conditions.

Officials made the following update on the afternoon of September 14:

The following areas have been downgraded from Level 3 “Go” to Level 2 “Set”, which will allow

residents return to their homes (see map). This includes the following areas: Nearly all of the City of Shady Cove and the Trail community All properties accessing Brophy, Ball, Reese Creek and Worthington Roads All properties on Crowfoot Road one mile north of Butte Falls Highway to Oregon 62. Butte Falls Highway from Oregon 62 to Reese Creek Road. Areas south of Oregon 140 and north of Brownsboro. All of Oregon 62.

The following areas have been downgraded from Level 2- “Set” to Level 1- “Be Ready”: Those areas directly southwest, west and north of Shady Cove And the properties accessing both sides of Oregon 62 between Trail and Casey State

Park.

This reopens Oregon 62 through to Oregon 230/Diamond Lake intersection with Oregon 138E to U.S. 97. Oregon 62 at U.S. 97 near Chiloquin remains closed due to fire activity.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.