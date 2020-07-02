Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell arrested



(NBC) A long-time friend of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein is in custody, charged with helping him sexually abuse minors.

FBI agents took British socialite and heiress Ghislaine Maxwell into custody in New Hampshire Thursday. She’s facing federal charges of conspiracy to entice minors to travel and engage in illegal sex acts.

Court documents state she helped Epstein recruit, groom, and abuse young women, some who were 14 at the time.

Maxwell, through public court filings and statements, has denied any wrong-doing.

Epstein was charged with sex trafficking last summer. He died in his New York City jail cell last August, before his trial. The death was ruled a suicide.

