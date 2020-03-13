Employees laid off due to Coronavirus may be eligible for benefits



Whether you are under the weather or not many people have been affected financially by the Coronavirus.

Companies around the country are closing their doors temporarily to eliminate possible exposure to the illness.

If you’ve been temporarily laid off, you may be able to receive unemployment insurance benefits. The state of Oregon has a list of scenarios on its website for eligibility to workers affected by the global virus.

