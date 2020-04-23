Elude suspect sought by Ashland police



ASHLAND, Ore. – Police are trying to track down a man wanted in connection with a crash in Ashland.

The Ashland Police Department said at about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Erik Brown was pulled over by officers. When he was asked about a gun that was seen inside the vehicle, Brown drove off, crashing the van he was driving a short time later.

According to APD, Brown may have “significantly” injured himself in the crash. However, he escaped from the scene before he could be caught.

Brown is wanted for reckless driving, reckless endangering, eluding police, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, they’re asked to call APD at 541-770-4782.

