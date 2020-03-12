Election 2020: Who’s running in southern Oregon



MEDFORD, Ore. — Tuesday was the last day to file for people looking to run for office in Oregon as a major party candidate. We looked at who’s running for both state and county seats.

In Jackson County, Commissioner Bob Strosser isn’t seeking reelection, but the real movement is happening in Josephine County, where some familiar faces are looking to take new roles.

State Rep. Carl Wilson (R – Grants Pass) previously announced he’s not seeking reelection, Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan (R) is among those running for his seat.

State Sen. Herman Baertschiger Jr. (R – Grants Pass) just announced he’s leaving state politics after leading Republican walkouts in the legislature, now he’s looking to take Morgan’s seat on the Board of Commissioners.

Art Robinson of Cave Junction, who’s repeatedly tried and failed to unseat U.S. Congressman Peter DeFazio, is eyeing Baertschiger’s seat in the State Senate.

Here’s the full list of all the candidates for Josephine County Commissioner:

Commissioner, Position 2

Dan DeYoung

Mark Jason Seligman

Daniel J Mancuso

Ron Smith

Ken Hannum

Nathan Seable

Herman Baertschiger Jr.

David Darnell

In Josephine County, commissioners are nonpartisan, meaning if one candidate gets the majority of the vote in the May primary, they can win outright.

In Jackson County there are five candidates running for Bob Strosser’s seat:

Commissioner, Position 2

(D) – Robert H Bierma

(D) – Terrie Martin

(R) – Curt Ankerberg

(R) – Dave Dotterrer

(R) – Curtis Sather

Commissioners in Jackson County are partisan, so the top Democrat and Republican from May’s primary will face off in November.

If you want to run outside of a major party filing starts on June 3rd and goes until August 25th.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.