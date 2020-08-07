Elder abuse suspect arrested in Grants Pass





GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Grants Pass woman is behind bars Thursday facing multiple charges including aggravated theft and forgery.

Back in May of 20-18, the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says it got a report of possible elder abuse.

It says after the victim had passed away, family members discovered 61-year-old Sydney Marie Wilder, an acquaintance of the victim, allegedly took funds from the victim’s bank account.

The department says it worked the case for two and a half years, eventually discovering Wilder had financially exploited the victim’s age, vulnerabilities, and poor health.

Police say Wilder is suspected to have stolen over $120,000 from the victim.

Wilder has since been indicted for aggravated theft in the first degree, theft in the first degree, and forgery in the first degree.

