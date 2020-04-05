Eddy’s Burgers hanging tough amid pandemic adjustments

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — With restaurants not allowed to have dine-in customers due to restrictions set by the governor, they’ve been forced to improvise.

Eddy’s Burger in Grants Pass is staying busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chuck Sheckells is the owner and said they’ve shortened their hours by four, but brought two new more employees on board and started free no-contact delivery.

“In this environment, we’re not looking to make money. We’re just looking to provide a service to the public, stay open, keep our staff employed and do what we can to make it all happen,” Sheckells said.

Sheckells said his mom is part of the staff but got work off today and was at home making cloth masks for the entire restaurant crew.

