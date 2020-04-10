East Medford neighborhood fights cabin fever with group fitness

MEDFORD, Ore. — An East Medford neighborhood has found a fun and safe way to fight cabin fever during a time of isolation.

“Social animals like human beings need to be around people, and we need to exercise, ” Medford Resident, Nancy Graham said. “So, here we are three days a week now.”

In a driveway near the corner of Blue Blossom Drive and Nadia Way, East Medford neighbors spend weekday mornings getting fresh air and cranking up some classic music

“Since all of us in the neighborhood generally go gyms or Zumba or yoga or something and we can’t right now,” Graham said. “I thought why don’t we ask Pam to lead us a couple of days a week.”

Nancy Graham had the idea just Sunday, and by Monday she’d gathered a group of neighbors between the ages of 60 and 80 in her driveway. Then, she recruited fitness instructor Pam Ames to lead them in dance aerobic and they’ve been dancing ever since.

“When Nancy asked me if I would consider it, I said consider it? I’m in,” Medford Resident, Pam Ames said.

Pam said before each class one person picks the music, and she choreographs a workout that’s a mix of aerobics, stretching and of course dancing. The neighbors all said they’re being as safe as possible and keeping their distance. They added that this is a great way for them to get outside, get a healthy start and feel a bit less isolated.

“Do whatever you need to, to get outside. It’s spring it’s a beautiful season. If we’re healthy, let’s enjoy it, as best we can,” Ames said.

