Early morning fire destroys mechanical shop in Talent



TALENT, Ore. — Fire crews were busy early Thursday morning trying to put out a fire in 7100 block of Adams Road in Talent.

According to Fire District 5, the fire broke out around 3 AM. When they arrived, they found a mechanical shop completely engulfed in flames.

They say the homeowners woke up to the fire and called 911.

“It sounds like the dogs woke up first and it woke up the homeowners,”

Firefighter and acting Captain, Brady Graham, said. “Then once they looked out the window, the structure was already fully involved.”

Graham says since the structure was already a total loss when they got there, they turned their attention to protecting the home.

“Upon arrival, our main priority turned from not so much the barn but making sure the house didn’t catch,” Graham said. “We were able to put class a foam in play pretty quickly and were able to protect the house with no major damage, just a little char to the deck.”

Graham says the shop was used for restoration work on classic cars. He says nobody was injured.

Fire crews will stick around through most of the morning on Thursday to monitor the fire and make sure all hot spots are put out..

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.