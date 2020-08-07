Eagle Point S.D. students will learn from home this fall



EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Another Southern Oregon school district announced they’re moving to distance learning for all students at the start of the school year.

The Eagle Point School District said they’ve been working on the safest way possible for students to return. However, with the current state of COVID-19 in Southern Oregon, the district said they’ll begin the 2020-2021 school year with distance learning for all students.

According to EPSD, the virtual experience this fall will be more structured than it was in the spring.

“We know students and families face many challenges by the extended closure of our buildings,” Superintendent Andy Kovach said. “Not being able to have kids on-site means families are trying to figure out how they’ll support their students as they learn from home. We are working on plans to support this work. Until we can re-open there is no perfect solution. We will continue to strive to be a good community partner. Thank you again for your patience and support.”

When the time comes for in-person learning to return, health and safety requirements are expected to be in place at EPSD schools.

For more information, visit http://www.eaglepnt.k12.or.us

