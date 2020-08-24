Eagle Point High School students help create wine bottle labels for local winemakers



EAGLE POINT, Ore. — A few Eagle Point High School students teamed up with local winemakers to design labels for the brand’s wine bottles.

Students from EPHS involved with CTE, or career technical education, were able to present their wine label designs to a small group of family and friends Sunday afternoon.

The students have been working on the passion project since last September.

“After meeting with Tom and Sean, hearing their background, their ideas and learning what the Awen name means, the students then start developing their inspiration what they what to come up with,” said innovation specialist for EPHS, Jason Clark.

The students created the labels in conjunction with Awen Winecraft, choosing to create artwork involving Irish gods and goddesses. The students also created story lines to go with the artwork.

“We did not know what exactly to expect, but I can tell you whole-heartedly, we were more than impressed with the work the students did,” said co-owner of Awen Winecraft, Sean Hopkins.

Awen Winecraft consists of owners Tom Homewood and Sean Hopkins, who plan on opening a tasting room of their own in the next month.

Their ‘Inspiration Blend’ comes with the labels created by the students, but, the students also helped come up with the flavor of the wine.

“We took the cues from the strategy they had, that’s how we developed the wine and they had full icings on the art,” said Homewood.

Plus – the inspiration blend won gold at the Oregon Wine Experience last week!

“I couldn’t have hoped they’d give us 6 labels inside that theme, in fact, we were only supposed to do 4 or 5 but we couldn’t choose, so we ended up running all 6 labels,” said Hopkins.

As for the students, they say it was an experience they would do again.

“It was an interesting opportunity/collaboration between the school and the vineyard and a good way to get our names out there,” said CTE student, Valen Brown.

“I thought it was gonna be more like a competition, kinda scary, but it turned out to be more like a family,” said another CTE student, Seth McCoy.

The students say they would recommend the CTE program to their fellow classmates, 100%.

Awen Winecraft will be involved with the program again next year.

Students at Eagle Point are encouraged to get involved, as 9th through 12th graders are welcome to join.

