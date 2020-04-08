Driver killed in Highway 97 crash



KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A California man was killed in a fatal crash north of Klamath Falls.

Oregon State Police said on the night of April 7, 29-year-old Austin Wills of Sacramento was driving southbound on Highway 97 when he drifted into the oncoming lanes along the east shore of Upper Klamath Lake. A northbound Peterbilt semi-truck driven by a 75-year-old Klamath Falls man collided with Wills, who did not survive the impact.

The semi-truck driver was not injured.

OSP said Highway 97 was closed for about three hours and reduced to one lane for another hour.

Investigators did not comment on why Wills drifted into the northbound lanes.

