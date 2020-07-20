Douglas County wildfire burning in difficult terrain



DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Crews are actively battling a wildfire northeast of Canyonville.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the Days Creek Fire started Monday off Days Creek Road. As of 12:50 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 20 acres in size.

Resources from DFPA were joined by Umpqua National Forest engines and local timber industry resources in battling the fire. Three helicopters were working on air support.

According to DFPA, access to the fire is less than ideal and it’s hard for crews to get around in the area.

Additional ground and air resources were ordered.

