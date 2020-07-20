Douglas County gun shop burglary suspect arrested



MYRTLE CREEK, Ore. – A man from Los Angeles was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Southern Oregon gun shop.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of July 19, dispatchers were told about a man who broke into a gun shop in the 100 block of Storage Way in Myrtle Creek. He was reportedly actively loading firearms and ammunition into his vehicle.

As deputies were responding, a Myrtle Creek police officer saw the suspect’s vehicle leaving the gun store. Deputies started to chase the vehicle as it entered southbound Interstate 5.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was briefly lost before it was seen in a pullout near milepost 97. A K9 unite took the suspect into custody as he tried to run onto the freeway.

The suspect was identified as 29-year-old Dejan Anthony Sebastian of Los Angeles, California. He was lodged in the Douglas County Jail for numerous charges including burglary, theft, attempt to elude police, and reckless endangering.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.