Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing Roseburg man



DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Police are looking for a missing Roseburg man and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 22-year-old Austin Allen Wilkison, who was last seen Friday evening at a residence on Little Valley Road. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants. According to police, he had plans to meet friends and return home, but has not been heard from since.

Wilkison is known to visit the Glide/Idleyld Park area and could be in the mountains, including areas like Swift Water, Wright Creek and Steamboat Falls. He is 5’6″, 145 lbs, brown hair and hazel eyes. Wilkison drives a silver 2001 Silver Acura CL with Oregon license plate YPS306.

If you have any information, call police.

