Dog spends 3 years in Del Norte County shelter



CRESCENT CITY, Calif. — A 4-year-old dog has spent three years of his life in a shelter in Del Norte County.

Lucky was placed with Del Norte County Animal Control when he became a bit too strong for his previous caretaker. He is blind in one eye, but the shelter says that doesn’t stop him from being a giant love bug.

“He just gets overlooked at our shelter. He’s seen countless dogs come and go and head off to their new life with their new families and we think he often wonders when it’s going to be his turn,” Brittany Pratt, department of agriculture and animal control, said.

After making a post on Facebook about Lucky, there have been a few inquiries. The shelter’s phone number is: (707) 464-7235

