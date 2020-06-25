Disney to re-theme Splash Mountain



ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNN) – One of Disney’s most popular rides that is based on a controversial film will be re-themed amid outcry from fans. The company announced the changes Thursday.

The ride is based on the controversial 1946 film “Song of the South.”

The move comes after fans urged Disney to re-theme the ride due to the racial stereotypes portrayed in the film with over 20,000 people signing an online petition.

The company says it will be re-themed to star characters from “The Princess and the Frog” which features Disney’s first black princess.

Disney says the new splash mountain concept is inclusive and one that all of its guests can connect with and be inspired by.

The changes will take place at Disneyland Park in California and Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.

Splash Mountain has been a mainstay at Disney parks since its creation in 1989.

