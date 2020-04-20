Disney furloughs 100,000 workers





BURBANK, Calif, – Thousands of Disney workers are now unemployed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

NBC News reported Monday that 100,000 Disney theme park and hotel workers were furloughed because of COVID-19.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida was hardest hit by the news, where 70,000 workers will likely apply for unemployment.

100,000 workers represent about half of the Disney theme park and resort workforce. The furloughs could save Disney $500 million per month.

