Deputy cleared in White City shooting investigation



WHITE CITY, Ore. – A deputy has been cleared of wrongdoing after an officer-involved shooting at the White City Dairy Queen.

The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on July 21, an informant told investigators Terril Boss was in the Dairy Queen parking lot with a large amount of drugs and a gun. He also had a warrant out for his arrest.

Two Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies reportedly went to Dairy Queen to see if Boss was still there. He was, and when the deputies started talking to Boss, they let him know he’s under investigation and wasn’t free to leave.

According to testimony, Boss was patted down as the deputies prepared to handcuff him. When one of the deputies started putting Boss’ hands behind his back, he began to struggle and told the deputies he had a weapon, according to prosecutors.

The district attorney’s office said Boss started to wrestle more and reached for something in his waistband. He continued to fight with the deputies as they told him to stop reaching. After falling to the ground, Boss reportedly pulled out a gun. When one of the deputies—later identified as Trevor Waldeyer—saw the gun, he shot Boss twice.

Prosecutors said Boss was wounded and taken into custody.

Detectives recovered a loaded handgun from the scene along with a large quantity of drugs found in a vehicle associated with Boss.

On August 6, a grand jury convened to determine whether Deputy Waldeyer’s actions were justified. The jurors determined he was justified under Oregon law.

In addition, the jury also returned an indictment against Boss for numerous charges related to his struggle with the deputies. He’s also accused of dealing drugs.

Prosecutors won’t provide any further comment on the case until it’s resolved.

