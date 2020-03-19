Dentists limiting dental procedures to emergent care only



MEDFORD, Ore. — Dentists are making some adjustments to their schedule in the coming weeks. Soon, most dentists in the Rogue Valley say they will only take emergent appointments due to coronavirus concerns.

This comes after both the American and the Oregon Dental Associations made serious recommendations to limit procedures for the next three weeks. Most of the dentists we spoke with today say they were already taking steps to cut down the spread of coronavirus.

“We’re making sure that people who do have some of the symptoms of the COVID-19 virus that we’re rescheduling them or we’re screening them so they’re not infecting other people,” Dentist, Nick Spendlove said.

Spendlove says at Open Door Dentistry, they’ll continue to take appointments but only if there are emergencies. Any other elective cleanings or procedures will be rescheduled.

