Curry Co. commissioners rethinking idea to reopen motels & lodges





CURRY COUNTY, Ore. — Curry County Commissioners voted unanimously to reopen motels & lodges on May 1st.

The vote, which happened Thursday, would only apply to areas outside the three incorporated cities in the county.

However, Commissioner Court Boice says the vote will likely be reversed in a meeting next week.

He says that’s because the public and cities in the county were not happy with the decision.

Boice says it was one of the hardest decisions he’s had to make since businesses in the area are suffering greatly.

To move forward, he says they would like to have Governor Kate Brown’s support.

