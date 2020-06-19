Criminal investigation into Phoenix Mayor



Earlier this week, a woman alleged Phoenix Mayor Chris Luz hit her with his car during protests in Medford. There is now a criminal investigation into the allegations against him, according to Medford police.

On Monday at a Phoenix city council meeting, Mikala Johnston confronted Mayor Luz. She claims he drove his car through protestors in Medford and hit her, when they were calling for justice for George Floyd. The alleged incident took place June 1st.

One city counselor publicly denounced the Mayor’s alleged actions at the council meeting. Medford police say there is an active criminal investigation but no one has been arrested or charged.

Mayor Luz declined to comment at the council meeting this week. NBC 5 News reached out to him again June 18 via email, as of the publication of this article, we have not heard back.



