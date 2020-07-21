Crews respond to fires along I-5 south of Canyonville



DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – Firefighters responded to several fires along Interstate 5 south of Canyonville Tuesday afternoon.

The Douglas Forest Protective Association posted about the fires about 1:37 p.m. on July 21. Not much information was provided, but ODOT issued a traffic warning saying the northbound shoulder of I-5 near between milepost 91 and 92 was affected. That’s about seven miles south of Canyonville. Motorists were urged to use caution in the area.

Check http://www.tripcheck.com for the latest traffic updates.

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.

