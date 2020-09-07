Crews fighting I-5 vegetation fire





GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Grants Pass firefighters are currently fighting a vegetation fire on I-5 milepost 46 near Valley of the Rogue State Park.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says the fire has since been knocked down and initial fire lines were established.

The Oregon Dept. of Forestry and other resources are reinforcing containment lines.

Shortly after 2 pm, the fire was at 2 acres.

