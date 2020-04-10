Credit card theft suspect sought by police



WHITE CITY, Ore. – Local investigators are asking for help tracking down a man accused of racking up over $1000 in charges on a stolen credit card.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on the night of April 1, a credit card was stolen from a vehicle parked in White City. The person who allegedly stole the card then visited five different stores and spent more than $1,300 on the card.

JCSO shared images of the suspect, who will likely face charges of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, credit card fraud, and theft.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 541-776-7206.

