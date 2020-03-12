Crater High School student films accepted into regional film festival

Central Point, Ore — Students at the Crater Renaissance Academy are taking their life stories to the big screen…

“I love it, I have learned so many news things,” said Sophomore Aubrey Merrill.

For Merrill, it was a perfect scene.

“I’ve never done film before, this was my first time doing a film from start to finish, and I thought it would be a cool thing to try.”

For the first time, the Crater Renaissance Academy Digital Studio had a film class, directed by first year teacher Billy King.

“Learning the industry standard software and the cameras was intimidating at first but we kept on adding on little by little, we scaffolded, keep on adding more until we’re making films,” said King.

All 20 students made a film, many focused on their own life experiences.

“My movie, I wanted to be able to show, 2 different cultures, deaf culture and hearing culture, I wanted to show that they could still be friends, if they’re deaf and hearing,” said Lucia DiGiorgio.

DiGiorgio chose to show a day in her life as someone who is deaf.

“My experience really fits in with my movie, because one of my friends, they’re hearing, but she learned some ASL, so we could communicate,” said DiGiorgio through an interpreter.

When they were done. Aubrey, Lucia and their classmates submitted their films to the Ashland Independent Film Festival.

“I turned it in I was like, even just saying you submitted a film to a film festival is a super big deal, if I don’t get accepted it’s okay I was like it’s okay, I tried my hardest but when I heard I got accepted I was super surprised and so humbled,” said Merrill.

Lucia and two others were also accepted to the festival, where Their films will compete against other High Schoolers.

“I really enjoy digital arts,” said DiGiorgio.

No matter the outcome, seeing their work on the silver screen is the ultimate prize.

“The fact my kids are having this much success I’m just so proud of them,” said King.

All 20 student films are scheduled to be shown at Crater High School on Friday, April 3rd.

The Ashland Independent Film Festival is being postponed, a new date has not been set.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.