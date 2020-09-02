Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation gives nonprofits $300k



CANYONVILLE, Ore. — The Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation recently handed out more than $300,000 to 59 charities across southwestern Oregon.

Giving back to the community to help it thrive is something the tribe does semi-annually. The foundation said making sure nonprofits have support is more important than ever during the pandemic.

“The foundation board and its members were very adamant that they wanted to be there for the community no matter what,” said executive director Carma Mornarich, “and they didn’t want to skip a grant cycle.”

There was no presentation this year, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Since the foundation was founded in 1997, it’s handed out more than $19 million to nonprofits across the region.

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.