COVID-19 testing underway at Providence lab in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. – Providence Laboratory Services in Portland began processing COVID-19 tests on Wednesday.

The hospital organization said its Providence Molecular Genomics Lab can process 500 to 600 tests a day. The tests are coming from the eight Providence hospitals in the state. The lab is running tests 7 days a week, to help meet demand.

Tests are sent from physicians and providers. It is not a public testing site.

In the event that supplies run short, Providence said the lab has created three different tests should they run low on supplies.

The Providence Lab believed it can get test results within 24 hours of receiving a sample.

If you have symptoms or are concerned that you have the novel coronavirus COVID-19, call your primary care physician or the public health department first for instructions.

