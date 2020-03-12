COVID-19 puts OSF performances on hold

ASHLAND, Ore. – Coronavirus concerns are temporarily shutting down one of southern Oregon’s biggest tourist draws.

On the morning of March 12, Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced large gatherings of over 250 people will be prohibited in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As a result of the governor’s directive, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival announced the Angus Bowmer and Thomas Theatres will immediately close.

“The safety and health of patrons, staff, volunteers, artists, and the general public is the top priority for Oregon Shakespeare Festival,” OSF of Ashland said on their website. “We are taking immediate steps to meet the requirements of these guidelines set by our top state officials.”

All performances, events and programs scheduled at OSF through April 8 have been canceled. Performances include Bring Down the House, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, The Copper Children, and Peter and the Starcatcher.

You can find more information here: https://www.osfashland.org/en/tickets-and-calendar/covid-prep.aspx

Copyright 2020 California-Oregon Broadcasting, Inc.