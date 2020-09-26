Covid-19 outbreak confirmed at VA SORCC in White City



WHITE CITY, Ore. – On Friday, services at the VA Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics in White City were scaled back. This after six employees tested positive for COVID-19. A news release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs said the facility is undergoing extra precautions due to the outbreak.

While six cases constitutes an outbreak under Oregon guidelines, the release stated: “We feel very fortunate the number is so small. As lab tests are completed, there are far more negative results than positive test results.”

Screenings for coronavirus are mandatory at the VA SORCC and clinics in Klamath Falls and Grants Pass. NBC5 News was told these would continue.

Contact tracing was underway Friday. Jackson County Public Health was reaching out to potentially impacted employees. The center and clinics curtailed services to limit visitors by utilizing virtual care, telehealth, and their mobile pharmacy and lab.

The organization says admissions to the VA SORCC will remain on hold through the next week.

